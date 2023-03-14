WATCH: Leigh Leopards’ Edwin Ipape rocks St Helens prop Alex Walmsley off his feet with big tackle

HE’S been getting attention for the past 12 months and now Leigh Leopards star Edwin Ipape is in the headlines once more following his side’s massive 20-12 win over St Helens last week.

Leigh went into the fixture heavy underdogs against the reigning Super League and world champions Saints, but Adrian Lam’s men are made of stern stuff – and Ipape is perhaps the best example of that.

Coming up against Saints prop Alex Walmsley is often a daunting prospect for many an opponent, but not the Papua New Guinean international who, without fear, went after the forward on more than one occasion.

And one of those tackles has now been posted by Super League itself on their Instagram page, showing Ipape taking Walmsley off his feet with a textbook tackle – much to the joy of the Leigh fans that packed out the Leigh Sports Village.

Watch it here: