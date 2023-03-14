World Cup international leaves Championship club immediately after playing just two games

HALIFAX PANTHERS have confirmed that forward Ryan King has been released from his contract with the club by mutual agreement.

Italian international King, who joined the Panthers from Championship side Whitehaven ahead of the 2023 season, has left The Shay with immediate effect.

The 25 year old made just two appearances for Halifax during his time in West Yorkshire, but approached the club for a release last week and was eventually granted his request.

“Although I have learned a lot during my short time here, I have found my time at Halifax difficult, primarily off the field,” said King.

“I feel this has affected my wellbeing and performance – subsequently, I have asked for a release. Halifax display high quality players, coaching and facilities, as well as committed fans.

“I would like to thank them for giving me the opportunity to work in a professional friendly environment and wish them all the best in the future.”

Panthers head coach Simon Grix commented: “Unfortunately, Ryan has requested a release and leaves immediately. It’s not ideal for any of us but ultimately, when a player asks to leave there isn’t not much else to do.

“We have put a lot in to making Ryan as comfortable as possible with us but for one reason or another, Ryan just hasn’t settled. He’s a talented player, hopefully he can get on track wherever he ends up now and play to his potential.”

Director of Rugby Richard Durgan continued: “It’s a shame it hasn’t worked out for both parties. Ryan has not really settled for us and things haven’t gone particularly well on a personal level.

“But also, from our point of view, if we’ve got players that don’t want to be here or play for us then there’s no benefit to keeping them here against their wishes.

“So it was mutually beneficial for both sides for him to leave. We wish him the best of luck for the future.”