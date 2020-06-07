Watch Rugby League Back Chat online now

Matt Shaw is joined by the brothers King – that’s George and Toby – as Rugby League takes a giant step closer to returning to a ground near you – though you probably won’t be able to go and spectate – but hey let’s stay positive!

Would spreading the fixtures over Christmas fair to the players?

Is the scrapping of dual registration and bringing back the reserve grade the only way to get the new young talent into the system?

And what happens when you start a Skype interview with only 10% battery life?

All this and more on this weeks Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com