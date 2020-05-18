Watch Rugby League Back Chat online now

Matt Shaw is joined by two of the key figures responsible for one of the biggest giant-killing acts in the history of the Challenge Cup.

Sheffield Eagles head coach Mark Aston relives the day they beat Wigan with his then coach John Kear.

Also under the spotlight – could the clubs still finish this season with a Grand Final at the end of November?

With some people suggesting a Winter season instead, is this really an alternative, considering most playing contracts are up on November 30?

And just how did John Kear make falling over advertising hoardings look cool?

All this and more on the latest edition of Rugby League Back Chat.

Watch the full show below.

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by TotalRL.com.