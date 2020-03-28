Watch this week’s Rugby League Back Chat online now

Host Matt Shaw brings you the very latest in the world of Rugby League directly from his new kitchen in this unusual social distancing edition of Back Chat.

Derek Beaumont joins the debate from one of his bedrooms while Luke Gale opts for a more casual lounge chair look.

Not to be outdone Gareth Walker goes head to head with Damian Irvine for the “I’m in my study” look.

And Ryan Brierley and Steve Mascord try to up the tempo with who’s got the brightest ceiling light in this very, very, special episode brought to you via the mobile phone network.

Despite these difficult times there’s still top talk as the games future sails into uncharted waters and not a compass in sight.

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by TotalRL.com.