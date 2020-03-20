Watch this week’s Rugby League Back Chat online now

Depleted Rugby League fixtures but a full Rugby League Back Chat show as host Matt Shaw discusses the current trend to suspend life as we know it.

Former Huddersfield Giants legend Eorl Crabtree, The RFL’s Head of Referees Steve Ganson and RLPPA players union rep Garreth Carvell make up the guest trio debating how the game can survive – or not – the current Coronavirus pandemic.

The blame game continues, as far as refereeing is concerned, and nobody knows better than Steve Ganson.

And should Lee Radford have been dismissed in the way he was or should he have been dismissed at all?

All this and more on Rugby League Back Chat. Watch it below.