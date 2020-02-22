Waterhead another NCL casualty

Today’s fixture in the Third Division of the National Conference League between Waterhead and Hensingham is off.

The Oldham outfit’s pitch is waterlogged and the match has been postponed, together with Batley Boys against Shaw Cross Sharks, and Heworth v Drighlington, which were both called off yesterday, putting something of a literal dampener on the NCL’s 2020 launch.

The match between Askam and Oldham St Annes will go ahead, though. The Barrow outfit’s ground has passed a pitch inspection and the Saints have been given the nod to travel north. The Villagers’ Secretary Jane Alexander said: “Wind all night has been beneficial and has dried the pitch out. The sun’s out too. Game on!”

As things stand, the other bottom tier matches (at Gateshead and Leigh East, where Eastmoor and East Leeds are the respective visitors) also look like being played.

Fixtures

Saturday 22 February 2020

DIVISION THREE: Askam v Oldham St Anne’s; Batley Boys v Shaw Cross Sharks -postponed; Gateshead Storm v Eastmoor Dragons; Heworth v Drighlington -postponed; Leigh East v East Leeds; Waterhead Warriors v Hensingham – postponed. Millom are sitting out the opening week.