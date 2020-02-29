Oldham St Annes added to postponed list

This afternoon’s National Conference League Division Three fixture at Oldham St Annes, against Gateshead Storm, is the latest casualty of the weather.

Matches at Waterhead Warriors and Heworth had already been postponed.

As far as is known, at this stage, the other three games in the NCL’s bottom tier are set to go ahead.

Fixtures

Saturday 29 February 2020

DIVISION THREE

Askam v Leigh East

Hensingham v Batley Boys

Heworth v East Leeds – postponed

Oldham St Annes v Gateshead Storm – postponed

Shaw Cross Sharks v Eastmoor Dragons

Waterhead Warriors v Millom – postponed

Teams in the Premier, First and Second Divisions are due to kick-start their campaigns on Saturday 7 March.