Oldham St Annes added to postponed list

This afternoon’s National Conference League Division Three fixture at Oldham St Annes, against Gateshead Storm, is the latest casualty of the weather.
Matches at Waterhead Warriors and Heworth had already been postponed.
As far as is known, at this stage, the other three games in the NCL’s bottom tier are set to go ahead.
Fixtures
Saturday 29 February 2020
DIVISION THREE
Askam v Leigh East
Hensingham v Batley Boys
Heworth v East Leeds – postponed
Oldham St Annes v Gateshead Storm – postponed
Shaw Cross Sharks v Eastmoor Dragons
Waterhead Warriors v Millom – postponed
Teams in the Premier, First and Second Divisions are due to kick-start their campaigns on Saturday 7 March.