Watson pays tribute to Peats

Huddersfield coach Ian Watson says on-loan Australian Nathan Peats is one of the best hookers he has worked with.

The 30-year-old Leigh player crossed the Pennines, along with team-mate and compatriot Nathaniel Peteru last month.

Peteru’s fellow prop Jack Ashworth went the other way, with all three moves running to the end of this season.

Peats previously played for South Sydney Rabbitohs, Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans and featured for New South Wales in all three 2017 State of Origin matches.

He has also represented the Indigenous All Stars and in June he helped the Combined Nations All Stars beat England 26-24 at Warrington.

Peats was a key performer as Huddersfield beat Castleford 34-16 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in round 17 of Super League last Monday.

He was a try-scorer alongside Leroy Cudjoe (2), Luke Yates and Jermaine McGillvary, and ex-Swinton and Salford coach Watson said: “Nathan has been outstanding since he came here.

“He’s an absolutely top-class nine, one of the best I’ve had in any team, and you can see why he played State of Origin.

“He talks well for the team, both defensively and in attack, and gives us a real composure. And he’s really helping our young halfbacks Will Pryce and Oliver Russell.”

It was a second successive Huddersfield win after beating Hull 40-26 at home and before they faced Wakefield Trinity on Sunday and Watson added: “We controlled field position really well in the first half.

“In the second half, the two teams went error for error and it got scrappy. We invited them to put pressure on us.

“But I was really pleased with that first half. We carried on from the week before against Hull, and that won us the game.”

