Huddersfield Giants’ Ian Watson says clubs cheating to win penalties

Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson has praised his side for endeavouring to win matches “the right way”, in contrast to the “cheating” culture he believes is creeping into the game.

After seeing his team secure a fourth win from the opening five rounds of the Super League season by seeing off Castleford Tigers on home soil, despite two controversial yellow cards to Giants players, Watson expressed his concerns.

“One of the things that seems to be creeping into the game is the gamesmanship,” he said.

“They’re trying to cheat a penalty in some way. That’s got to come out of the game now because it’s turning a little bit like football. That’s not what this game is.

“The games are hard enough to referee without people holding their face when people touch them slightly, or people diving over and rolling around on the floor when they’ve had a bit of pressure or rolling over when they’ve been escorted off the ball.

“That’s not the right way. You need to win the right way and that’s something we’ve spoken to our players about; we want to win the right way.

“We don’t want to be faking or cheating penalties. There are too many people now who look like they’re doing it and we need to tidy it up.”

Watson was not best pleased with the cards shown to his players in Saturday’s win, with Danny Levi and Jermaine McGillvary punished for late tackles.

“Danny Levi I can slightly understand because we’re talking about the pressure from the inside,” said Watson.

“But at the same time I don’t think he’s applied enough pressure to be a sinbinning. I would be very surprised if he gets anything (from the disciplinary) off the back of it.

“The one I find really hard is the Jermaine McGillvary one. He’s come forward, he’s made a read, and then Gaz O’Brien has used great skill to get the pass away, but with that Jez is right in front of him.

“I don’t know what needs to happen there, because Jez can’t disappear himself, he can’t be invisible.”

Watson next takes his Giants side to Hull FC on Sunday, with Theo Fages expected to miss out again with a calf injury.

Josh Jones has missed the past couple of matches as he continues to struggle following a concussion. He saw a specialist last week after complaints of blurred vision.

Jack Cogger will soon be back in full training as he recovers from an ankle injury, while Jake Wardle has had an operation on his ankle and is a few weeks behind Cogger.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.