Hull FC chief Brett Hodgson provides latest on injuries after costly win

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson is keeping close tabs on halfback Josh Reynolds and second rower Jordan Lane as he prepares for Sunday’s home clash with Huddersfield, happy to have a ten-day rather than four-day turnaround.

The pair, along with fullback Connor Wynne, missed Thursday’s eye-catching 31-8 win at Leeds, where out-of-luck forward Joe Cator suffered a recurrence of the Achilles tendon injury which had kept him out since August.

Australian star Reynolds is nursing an elbow fracture and local product Lane a back issue, and Hodgson said: “We’re seeing how they progress.”

Reynolds played on with the problem at Castleford the previous Sunday, while Lane suffered his injury in the same match.

“Jordan got lifted in a tackle and he landed awkwardly,” explained Hodgson.

“When your back flares up, it can be short-term or substantial, so we will see how he’s doing this week.”

Wynne also has an elbow injury, while Hull remain without outside back Carlos Tuimavave (hamstring), backrow Manu Ma’u (hamstring), centre Cameron Scott (foot), halfback Jacob Hookem (foot) and prop Scott Taylor (foot).

Meanwhile, halfback Luke Gale is three games into a five-match suspension.

Cator sustained his original injury during the 23-22 home victory over Hull KR, and the setback in his comeback game took the gloss off Hull’s third win of the campaign.

“We’re all gutted for Joe, it’s hard to enjoy the win when one of your own gets hurt the way he did,” said Hodgson, who fielded Ben McNamara and Fiji international hooker Joe Lovodua as a halfback partnership.

“We had players out of position, and I thought Joe was brilliant, and Ligi Sao in the backrow was outstanding.

“Across the board, 1-17, I can’t be unhappy with anyone’s performance.

“The concerning thing is the injuries, but it’s concerning as well that we were put in this position by the four-day turnaround at this time of year.

“We’re doing a lot for player welfare with yellow cards and making sure we’re looking after players, but then we’re asking them to turn round and perform after a short period.

“We had no training before the game apart from a short run.”

