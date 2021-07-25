Watson springs to Jones’ defence

Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson has defended Josh Jones after he was given a red card last Thursday night against his previous club Hull.

Watson claimed that the backrower clashed with Hull’s Andre Savelio because he was looking out for Giants youngster Robson Stevens.

Watson claimed Kiwi forward Savelio was lining up a “free shot” on teenager Stevens, and that Jones was acting as his “protector”.

Both Jones, who had just one unsettled season on Humberside before being reunited with his former Salford coach Watson at Huddersfield in December, and Savelio, with whom he played at both St Helens and Hull, were sent off in the final minute of the John Smith’s Stadium Super League clash, which the Giants won 40-26.

The pair then appeared to be held apart in the tunnel, and Watson said: “I was displeased with Savelio going after young Robson.

“If you want to go after one of our senior players, go after one of our senior players, don’t start going after one of the young lads.

“You could see him winding up for that like it was a free shot on a young lad. Well, that young lad is trying to make his way in the game.

“I’ve no dramas; Josh went to protect Robson and I want guys to protect and look after each other out there, especially with young lads coming through.

“I think there’s been a couple of punches thrown and the match review will have a little look at that, but the main thing is that I know why Jonesy reacted.”

