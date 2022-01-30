Ian Watson sets clear Huddersfield Giants target for 2022 season

Play-off involvement is the minimum target for Ian Watson as he approaches his second season at the Huddersfield helm.

While the 45-year-old took Salford to the Super League Grand Final in 2019, the Giants haven’t made the cut at the end of the regular season since 2015.

That year, Paul Anderson’s side were third after the Super 8s before going down 32-8 at Wigan in the semi-finals of the four-team play-offs, won by Leeds.

Their best finish since then was sixth at the end if the Super 8s in 2018, and last time around, they were ninth, with nine wins from 24 matches.

Huddersfield have reshaped their squad, bringing in halfbacks Tui Lolohea and Theo Fages from Salford and St Helens respectively, Brisbane Broncos hooker Danny Levi and props Chris Hill (Warrington) and Nathan Mason (Leigh).

Their first match is away to promoted Toulouse on Saturday week, February 12, when French vaccination rules could impact on Watson’s player availability.

“We want to get to the play-offs for sure,” he said.

“Huddersfield have not managed it for a few years.

“I feel we’re better equipped it for it this year, so that’s the minimum for us as a group.

“The intensity in training has been through the roof. We’ve been able to do a lot more than we did last year, when Covid was quite fresh and there were a lot of restrictions.

“But we know it won’t be easy. All the squads are competitive. It seems like it gets better every year with the quality of player in Super League.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.