Stefan Ratchford feeling Warrington Wolves buzz under Daryl Powell

The combination of a new coaching team and a bunch of new signings has brought an excitement to this pre-season at Warrington Wolves, according to Stefan Ratchford.

Warrington were the final Super League team to get their first run-out of pre-season on Saturday evening, facing Wigan Warriors in a clash that also served as Ratchford’s testimonial game.

It was a first match in charge for head coach Daryl Powell following his switch from Castleford Tigers to take the reins at the Wire, with a second fixture to come hosting Salford Red Devils this Friday night.

Powell is just the third head coach that Ratchford has worked under in his decade at Warrington and the England fullback says his impact has been on the small details.

“Ninety-nine per cent of coaches now have similar ideas of how they see things, but they’ll just have their own tweaks on different bits and different philosophies on how things should work,” said Ratchford.

“We’ve got an all-new coaching staff and six new players, so it’s been good getting to know new players and coaches, the way they work, the way other players work.

“They’ve been excited too; for them it’s a new challenge coming to a new club.

“Everything has linked in together, with their excitement and our excitement.

“It’s pre-season and they’re always tough, you spend nine weeks running around muddy fields and bashing each other.

“It’s been tough as you’d expect, but it’s definitely been an enjoyable one as well.”

Half of the new additions made their debuts against Wigan, with former Castleford pair Peter Mata’utia and Oliver Holmes getting hit-outs along with Joe Bullock against the club he has just departed.

Although Wigan won the game 14-6, Wigan senior players Tommy Leuluai and Liam Farrell presented Ratchford with a testimonial plaque after the game in recognition of his service to the Wolves and the wider game.

Billy Magoulias missed out following ankle surgery, which has ruled him out for the opening month of the Super League season. He joins Greg Minikin and James Harrison, who both arrived at the club in recovery from ACL injuries.

