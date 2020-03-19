Wells worried about clubs

Jon Wells is the latest Super League official to express their concern about the future of clubs.

Wells, a Sky Sports pundit and Castleford’s head of recruitment, admitted there are likely to be repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

“On the face of it, you would say there are some clubs who are better financially resourced than others – those with their own stadiums and big stadiums which have corporate facilities,” Wells told Sky Sports News.

“But generally, the clubs who are better financially resourced would have a higher cost base as well. I would say every club in Super League is going to struggle as a result of this.

“I’m aware of working parties within Super League which have been set up and are looking at financial modelling for the future.

“Obviously it’s a very fluid situation, all options are on the table and things are likely to change at any time.”