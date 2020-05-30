Wests pick up win over Cronulla in return round

Wests Tigers powered through the second-half to defeat Cronulla 28-16.

It was Wests’ first victory over the Sharks in seven attempts and came courtesy of an electric start and dominant second-half display.

They were 10-0 ahead within six minutes as Harry Grant and Robert Jennings crossed, however, they were 16-10 behind by half-time as a Josh Dugan double and Will Kennedy put Cronulla in front.

But the Tigers got back in the groove in the second-half. Luke Garner crashed over after David Nofoaluma’s break and Nofoaluma scored minutes later, inexplicably dancing through woeful Cronulla defence.

Josh Aloiai made sure of the win 11 minutes from time.

Sharks: Kennedy, Katoa, Dugan, Ramien, Mulitalo, Johnson, Townsend, Woods, Brailey, Rudolf, Nikora, Grahan, Williams. Subs: Hamlin-Uele, Sorensen, Magoulias, Moylan.

Tigers: Doueihi, Noafoaluma, Leilua, Mbye, Jennings, Marshall, Brooks, Aloiai, Grant, Mikaele, Garner, Leilua, Twal. Subs: Clark, Walters, Lawrence, Seyfarth.