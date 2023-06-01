Wests Tigers back-rower Shawn Blore could make Super League move immediately

WESTS TIGERS back-rower Shawn Blore could make a move to Super League immediately.

Blore, who played five out of the Tigers’ opening six games of the 2023 NRL season, is on the look out for a new club, according to the Daily Telegraph.

And it is a move that could not only happen for the 2024 season, but one that could happen in the upcoming weeks and months after the forward has fallen out of favour at Concord.

Blore missed the entire 2022 NRL season with a ruptured ACL – an injury he sustained in pre-season – yet despite having a year left on his current Wests deal, the back-rower looks destined to leave.

Since debuting for the Tigers in 2020, Blore has made 23 appearances for the first-team.

It’s fair to say that the 22-year-old has a good background, having played his junior rugby league for Brothers Penrith in the Penrith District Junior Rugby League before progressing onto the Penrith Panthers juniors.

Blore signed a deal with Wests for the 2020 season and made his debut in Round 11 of the 2020 NRL season for the Tigers against the Parramatta Eels at Bankwest Stadium where Wests lost the match 26–16.

Where the 22-year-old could end up remains to be seen but Blore is highly thought of on both sides of the world.