Ex-rugby league star Andy Gregory fined £1,000 and narrowly avoids jail after dog mauling incident

FORMER rugby league star Andy Gregory has been fined £1,000 and narrowly avoids jail following a dog mauling incident.

The ex-Great Britain international, who won 26 caps for the national side, was slapped with a suspended prison sentence after his Border Collie left a fellow dog walker – Simon Derbyshire – with significant injuries back in October 2021, as per the Daily Mail.

Gregory, who appeared at Bolton Magistrates’ Court, admitted the charge of possessing an out of control dangerous dog and was subsequently given a 16-week prison spell, suspended for 12 months.

Prosecuting, Tineka O’Mara, said: “The dog made its way towards him and Mr Derbyshire quickly picked up his own dog. At this point the defendant’s dog jumped up at him, biting him on the back, lower leg and calf.”

“The incident lasted around 15 seconds, during which time Gregory was said to have ‘stood and watched without offering any help at all’.”

Derbyshire suffered back and leg wounds but the latter became infected and subsequently had to attend hospital two to three times a week over a six-month period.

Representing Gregory, Rosemary Procter said: “He (Gregory) rejects the idea that Georgie (the Border Collie) is aggressive. You will also see this from the wealth of references made about both Georgie and him by friends and family. He now gets up at 5am every morning to walk Georgie and makes sure he is on a short lead.

“He has found his first experience of criminal justice confusing and alien. He lost his job as a site manager as a result of this incident.

“Him and his wife Nicola, who is sat in court today, are considering leaving the area where they have built a life. He has no income at present and is indebted to a number of people. He is not in receipt of universal credit and is supported financially by his wife.”