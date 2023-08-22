Wests Tigers forward continues talks with Super League clubs over 2024 move

WESTS TIGERS forward James Roumanos is still in talks with Super League clubs over a move to the northern hemisphere in 2024.

Roumanos was linked, as per League Express, with a move to Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers prior to the August 4 deadline.

And though that move wasn’t forthcoming, the 23-year-old is still in talks over a move to Super League for 2024 and beyond.

When approached by League Express, Roumanos said: “Still in talks with a few clubs, hopefully get it sorted soon.”

The 23-year-old had been plying his trade for the Manly Sea Eagles for whom he made one appearance in the NRL, but has since moved to the Wests Tigers.

Roumanos previously told League Express: “I would definitely consider a move to the Super League. It would be an awesome challenge and experience.

“The UK culture is something I experienced during my time over in England for the World Cup and I really enjoyed it. I would definitely like to experience it again.

“I think being out of contract does weigh on players’ minds, but you try to just focus on playing well and hope everything else looks after itself.”

Roumanos has also made five appearances for Lebanon.