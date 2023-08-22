Ex-Salford Red Devils star Junior Sa’u signs UK deal for 2024

FORMER Salford Red Devils star Junior Sa’u has signed a deal with a UK rugby league club for 2024.

Aged 36, the powerhouse centre signed a short-term deal with the Keighley Cougars towards the back end of last season and has now etched a new one-year contract with the West Yorkshire club.

Between 2014 and 2019, Sa’u made almost 150 appearances for the Red Devils after registering 90 appearances in the NRL with Newcastle Knights and Melbourne Storm.

Following his spell with Salford, the centre played for Wakefield Trinity and the then-named Leigh Centurions before rugby union for Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby (MLR) in the United States.

This contract will take Sa’u past his 37th birthday.

