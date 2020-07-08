What Richard Agar said about Leeds target Jai Field back in February

Leeds look set to revive their interest in Australian Jai Field.

The Yorkshire Post reported today that Field, who scored on debut for Parramatta at the weekend, could make a move to the club next year.

Leeds’ interest in Field is no secret. Rumours have been circulating for almost 12 months and head coach Richard Agar has openly admitted his admiration in the speedster.

Speaking to League Express back in February he said he would be keen on signing him.

“Fieldsy is a player who I think personally would go great over here,” he said.

The issue at the time was that the Rhinos didn’t have a full quota spot. Regulations meant clubs could have five ‘overseas’ players, who each would also be classed as one of seven permitted ‘non-federation’ trained players.

Rhyse Martin was one of Leeds’ five overseas players but the club was hoping he could obtain a PNG passport, which would mean he would be classed as a ‘Kolpak’ player and therefore only a non-federation trained player. Unfortunately, Martin still hasn’t got his passport and therefore hope of signing Field was ended. Instead, Filed joined Parramatta Eels.

But the RFL have now changed their quota rulings. They have been simplified so that clubs can sign seven non-federation trained players, removing the ‘overseas player’ aspect of the ruling.

As a result, Leeds now effectively have a quota spot, opening the door for Field.