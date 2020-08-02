What’s Inside League Express: August 3rd edition

Super League is back!

The wait is over and League Express has got it all covered for you.

Here’s what you can expect in an eagerly anticipated edition:

Full match reports from both Super League games at Headingley as well as full coverage of this week’s NRL

The details behind New York’s Toronto takeover bid

More reaction from Championship and League 1 clubs as they decide whether to participate in the RFL’s invitational comp

Which Super League chief has blown up about the Challenge Cup redraw?

Find out which Super League forward could be on his way to Batley Bulldogs

Interviews with Danny McGuire, Kevin Brown, Danny Houghton, Liam Farrell, Remi Casty and Laurent Frayssinous

You can read selected highlights from League Express, right here, from 8.30 pm on a Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition at www.totalrl.com/le from approx 9pm on Sunday or get a print copy in stores from Monday.