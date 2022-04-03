What’s inside League Express – Mon 4th April 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League One.

Reports from the latest games in the Super League, Championship, League One and the NRL.

Editor Martyn Sadler asks if anyone can rescue Leeds Rhinos from their disastrous start to the season.

Garry Schofield wonders whether the realignment of Super League and the RFL will have the effect that everyone desires.

We reflect on a historic Saturday afternoon match in North Wales as Cornwall made their League One debut.

News, results and comment from the NCL and grassroots scene.

All the latest from the Women’s game.

An interview with Super League Interim Chairman Ken Davy.

Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features Stewart Piper, a Doncaster legend whose father helped set up the club in 1951.

League Express readers have their say in another lively Mailbag.

Plus much more, as always.

