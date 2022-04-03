Premier opportunity for Salford Red Devils pair as Newcastle Thunder host Widnes Vikings

The boot is on the other foot for Jack Wells as the Salford second rower prepares for the Premier Sports-screened Championship clash between Newcastle Thunder and Widnes Vikings at Kingston Park on Monday night.

Four weeks ago, the former Wigan player helped Barrow topple Widnes 34-24 in front of the pay television channel’s cameras during a loan stint at the Cumbrian club.

Now, along with Red Devils’ team-mate Danny Addy, the Scotland international loose-forward, Wells is spending a two-week stint at the Vikings, who aim to snap a losing sequence of three games, two of them in the league.

Widnes won their first four Championship clashes, and 24-year-old Wells said: “Hopefully I can bring a bit of go-forward to the pack. It will be good to get some game time.”

Newcastle, who have won three and lost three of their six league games, and went out of the Challenge Cup at York, have talented winger Abbas Miski, who scored 18 tries for London Broncos last season, and hooker Brad O’Neill available on dual-registration from Wigan.

Moran, while backrower Sam Wilde joined the Vikings from Thunder during the close-season.

Newcastle 21-man squad: Craig Mullen, Jesse Dee, Sam Halsall Gideon Boafo, Jake Shorrocks, Nathan Wilde, Josh Eaves, Mitch Clark, Sam Hallas, Connor Bailey, Ted Chapelhow, Dan Coates, Pat Moran, Brad Gallagher, Lewis Peachey, Alex Donaghy, Isaac Nokes, Nathan Clemmitt, Matty Nicholson, Abbas Miski, Brad O’Neill.

Widnes 21-man squad: Jack Owens, Jake Spedding, Steve Tyrer, Ryan Ince, Matty Smith, Owen Farnworth, Matty Fozard, Sam Wilde, Adam Lawton, Kenny Baker, Joe Lyons, Liam Bent, Matt Fleming, Olly Davies, Lloyd Roby, Joe Edge, Will Tilleke, Lewis Hulme, Eribe Doro, Danny Addy, Jack Wells.

