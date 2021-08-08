What’s inside League Express – Mon 9th Aug

Inside this week’s issue:

Reports and pictures from the Betfred Super League (*), Championship and League 1, plus Australia’s NRL.

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Editor Martyn Sadler offers ten reasons to be cheerful about the Rugby League World Cup, despite the tournament being postponed to 2022.

Garry Schofield reflects on the recent proposals for restructuring the RFL’s competitions.

Gareth Walker talks to Whitehaven coach Gary Charlton about his side’s progress.

Coverage of all the action from the Women’s Super League and the National Conference League.

The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.

Our Rugby League Heroes Q & A features George Fairbairn, the Scottish Man of Steel.

Plus much more, as always.

(*) Due to the late Sunday evening kick off, the Leigh Centurions v Hull Kingston Rovers match report will be published online on TotalRL.com this week, with an abridged report appearing in next week’s League Express.

