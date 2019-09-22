What’s Inside League Express: September 23rd edition

It’s been another busy week in the world of rugby league.

The play-offs are in full swing in all three divisions, and the honours are close to being handed out. But as well as the recap of everything that’s happening on the field, this week’s League Express has you covered for the game’s off-field news, too. Here’s a look at what’s inside:

There’s an update on Luke Gale’s future at Castleford: and how much cash the Tigers could be set to make if he moves to Leeds – with another Super League half going the other way.

Where does Morgan Escare’s future lie? We’ve news on the Frenchman.

Huddersfield are in the market for a fullback.. and we’ve got news on one in particular they may be looking at.

London have snapped up a promising youngster for Widnes for next year. We’ll tell you who it is.

There’s two bits of news from Hull KR: one on a player they’re keen to sign on loan, and another on a highly-regarded free agent who’s been offered to the Robins..

Jackson Hastings speaks to us ahead of what could be his last-ever game as a Salford player..

..while there’s news from nearby Swinton Lions on what their future could look like. Former chairman Andy Mazey explains all.

In shops Monday, and online at www.totalrl.com/le or by downloading the League Express app to your tablet or smartphone.