Watch Rugby League Back Chat (19 Sept) online now

As the London Broncos ship begins to sink from Super League waters, and players start jumping for their futures, perhaps now is the right time for the club to move in with Brentford FC and share an 18000 seater stadium?

Calmer waters at Huddersfield or maybe this is just the calm before a very big storm?

Is it one rule for one club and one for another? There’s growing concern that Toronto are facing a barrage of bias as they aim to meet the minimum standards to join the elite in Super League, however SL-CEO Robert Elstone says there is absolutely no bias whatsoever, not even in France.

And, despite all the success of the St Helens season, could arch rivals Wigan be ready to steal the Super League crown?

Host Matt Shaw is joined for the big debate by League Express Editor Martyn Sadler, Huddersfield Giants assistant coach Willie Poching and Halifax head coach Simon Grix to discuss all this and more on

Rugby League Back Chat. Watch it now below:

Rugby League Back Chat is sponsored by TotalRL.com and is first broadcast Thursdays on FreeSports. Check listings here.