What’s inside League Express

It’s that time again to reveal what’s inside the best (and only) weekly Rugby League newspaper for issue number 3,239, which will be in the shops on Monday morning and online on Sunday evening.

St Helens Chairman Eamonn McManus speaks out against the prospect of an 11-team Super League competition in 2021.

We reveal that five clubs only have agreed to play in the RFL’s proposed autumn competition.

The RFL is speaking to government about spectators being allowed to attend games from September.

Toronto Wolfpack face an important week of negotiations with third parties who want to buy the club.

Toronto Wolfpack players are being helped by their Super League rivals in their time of difficulty.

Bradford Bulls tell us the latest news about their possible return to Odsal.

Eric Perez insists that Ottawa Aces will come to the starting line in 2021.

Catalans Dragons are waiting for information from the French government about any new quarantine restrictions.

League Express editor Martyn Sadler pays tribute to St Helens star James Roby, who made his 500th career appearance on Sunday.

Martyn also considers the thorny subject of sport and politics.

The RFL will investigate the coronavirus outbreak at Hull FC.

Wakefield Trinity react to criticism of their stance on Black Lives Matter.

Warrington captain Chris Hill gives his reaction to the news from Hull FC.

We reveal a leading player who has left Huddersfield Giants.

Salford skipper Lee Mossop reacts to the need for some Salford players to self-isolate.

Gareth O’Brien welcomes a second chance at Castleford Tigers

Wigan join the chase for a notable NRL star

Kristian Woolf gives us his views on his club’s current progress

Adam Quinlan tells us about playing for a new contract.

Bodene Thompson talks about his new deal with Leeds Rhinos.

Garry Schofield pays tribute to Alex Walmsley and is concerned about his old club Hull FC.

We have two full pages of letters in our World Famous Mailbag.

If you would like to take out a subscription, either to the print version of League Express or the digital (online) version, you can do so by going to www.totalrl.com/league-express