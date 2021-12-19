What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 20th Dec 21

   19/12/2021

Inside this week’s issue:

  • News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
  • Test your Rugby League knowledge in our Christmas Quiz.
  • Editor Martyn Sadler picks out the players to admire in 2021.
  • Gareth Walker hears how three professional Rugby League players are looking towards a career beyond retirement.
  • Garry Schofield wishes that Rugby League would follow the other code in terms of its organisation off the field.
  • The latest news and results from the grassroots scene.
  • The latest views from our readers in an ever lively mailbag.
  • Our latest Rugby League Heroes Q & A features multi-talented sportsman from Coventry, John Gray.
  • Our countdown of the 50 most significant and memorable moments in Rugby League in 2021 continues with numbers 20-11.

Plus much more, as always.

  

Please Note: League Express will not be publishing on Monday 27th December 2021 due to the Christmas Bank Holidays.