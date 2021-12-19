Whitehaven sign Australian utility back

Championship side Whitehaven have announced the signing of Australian utility back Josh Martin for the 2022 season.

Martin, who is comfortable playing across the backline, has previously played for Illawarra’s youth team and for Thirroul in the local competition.

The 20-year-old adds to the options in Jonty Gorley’s squad as Haven look to build on last season’s run to the Championship play-offs.

“He’s athletic and his balance is good which makes him hard to tackle when he is carrying the ball, he looks great in the air, which is a positive attacking wise and defensively,” said Gorley.

“When I spoke to Josh and his parents they were all really keen for him to come to us and enjoy the experience in the UK and hopefully he can forge a good career on the back of coming here.

“I really think Josh can be a surprise package for us and I can’t wait to see him play.”

Martin is the seventh new signing of the off-season for Whitehaven, following Geronimo Doyle, Dave Eccleston, Will Evans, Kieran Hudson, Liam McAvoy and Jake Moore.