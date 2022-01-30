What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 31st Jan 2022

Inside this week’s issue:

News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.

Reports from the opening weekend of the Betfred Championship and the Second Round of the Challenge Cup.

Editor Martyn Sadler believes it’s time for Rugby League to get serious about Nines.

Gareth Walker signs off with a tribute to clubs in the second two tiers.

Garry Schofield wonders whether Toulouse Olympique will be able to replace their departed captain Johnathan Ford.

Super League club previews for Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils.

The latest news, results and comment from the grassroots scene.

The latest views from League Express readers in our ever-lively, often controversial Mailbag.

Our tribute to Des Drummond.

Plus much more, as always.

You can read selected highlights from League Express on TotalRL.com Premium from 8.30pm on Sunday night. For more info head here: https://www.totalrl.com/premium-subscription/

You can also get the full digital edition from approx 9.30pm on Sunday night at https://pocketmags.com/league-express-magazine#60783c96ddc11

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop