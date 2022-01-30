What’s inside this week’s League Express – Mon 31st Jan 2022

   30/01/2022

Inside this week’s issue:

  • News from across every club in the Super League, Championship and League 1.
  • Reports from the opening weekend of the Betfred Championship and the Second Round of the Challenge Cup.
  • Editor Martyn Sadler believes it’s time for Rugby League to get serious about Nines.
  • Gareth Walker signs off with a tribute to clubs in the second two tiers.
  • Garry Schofield wonders whether Toulouse Olympique will be able to replace their departed captain Johnathan Ford.
  • Super League club previews for Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils.
  • The latest news, results and comment from the grassroots scene.
  • The latest views from League Express readers in our ever-lively, often controversial Mailbag.
  • Our tribute to Des Drummond.

Plus much more, as always.

  

The print edition is on sale from newsagents in the UK on Monday morning, or you can order a single issue or a subscription from the TotalRL.com Shop