Hull FC face nervous wait on star Jake Connor’s injury

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson will find out early this week whether his worst fears will be realised, when fullback Jake Connor undergoes a scan on what is feared to be a broken hand, following the Tom Briscoe Testimonial match on Sunday at Headingley.

Leeds Rhinos defeated Hull 38-6 but a possible injury of that kind to their star player is just the sort of news Hodgson wouldn’t have wanted.

On around 15 minutes, Connor went down clutching his arm and received treatment before leaving the field soon afterwards.

“It looks like a potential broken hand,” Hodgson said.

“But we won’t know the extent of it until we get him scanned.”

The Airlie Birds also lost youngster Davy Litten, who was taken from the field on a stretcher following a whiplash injury from a heavy challenge from David Fusitu’a, although Hodgson downplayed that incident.

“The tackle was okay but there was a bit of whiplash and he felt some pins and needles, so that was precautionary rather than serious.”

Hodgson had fielded an under-strength team with Josh Griffin, Ligi Sao and Andre Savelio all missing, although they are all likely to be back for the opening fixture in Super League, when Hull travel to Wakefield.

“If it had been round one, they would have definitely played, but there’s just no point risking anyone at this time of year,” added Hodgson.

“We’ll make sure they’re fit when they come back.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.