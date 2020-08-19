Whitehaven return to Oz for new star

Whitehaven have gone down under to recruit their first new name for the 2021 season.

Unusually for the Cumbrian side in recent years, they have looked to Australia and recruited Ryan King, who will join Gary Charlton’s squad on a one year deal.

The 23-year-old prop forward has previously played for Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks and was a member of the Italy train on squad for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. He has also been selected in the initial squad for next year’s tournament, being held in England.

Head Coach, Gary Charlton, is delighted to welcome King to the Recreation Ground having been impressed with what he has seen and heard about him. “I am delighted to have got Ryan’s signature,” said head coach Charlton.

“He is a big lad with a bit of pace and has a good step. He can bend his back and has come through some good systems and played at a decent level. We look forward to seeing him arrive for pre-season.”

Chairman Tom Todd added: “The club is really delighted with the signing of prop forward Ryan King, our first Australian for a while.

“Gary Charlton and the football committee have been working very hard behind the scenes to secure some quality signings. Gary has been targeting players in positions where we were a bit weak and it will all help the club field a stronger side in 2021.”

Despite being new to the competition, King is confident he has an idea of what to expect from the Championship.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of playing football in a different country,” said King.

“I have a couple of friends who have played in the competition with other clubs and they have always said how strong the competition is. When the opportunity came I didn’t really think about it I just said yes straight away.”