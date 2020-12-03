Whitehaven snap up hometown lad McNally

Whitehaven have completed the capture of hometown fullback Gregg McNally.

12 years after bursting onto the scene with the Cumbrian club, the 29-year-old has returned to where it all started for the 2021 season.

McNally earned a move to Huddersfield before going on to represent Leigh and Bradford.

The Ireland international, who has scored over 1,000 career points, said: “I’m very excited to be back and pulling on the chocolate, blue and gold.

“I’ve been lucky to experience it once before and can’t wait to get back into it. Hopefully I can do well for the club.”

Chairman Tom Todd added: “This is one of the biggest signings the club has made in a long, long time.

“We saw earlier this year that we lacked experience at times and Gregg has that experience in abundance. I think with the talent from Australia that we are bringing in together with the other talent in the club Gregg could be the key man to keep us in the Championship.”