Why Jack Walker didn’t join ‘top two’ Super League side & why Hull FC didn’t make offer

JACK Walker will be a Bradford Bulls player in 2023 – that much is true.

The fullback has signed a one-year deal at Odsal to become one of the Bulls’ best signings in recent years.

But that may never have happened, if Hull FC (who had Walker on loan at the MKM Stadium towards the back end of 2022) made an offer.

However, Walker’s agent, Craig Harrison, of Show Me The Money UK, has now revealed just why Walker never made it back to Hull or Leeds.

“We think you’re going back to Leeds or that Hull are going to make an offer. We spoke to Rohan (Smith) and Gary (Hetherington),” Harrison said on the Show Me The Money UK: Inside the Deal podcast.

“Then Hull suddenly said that they were capped up and that they couldn’t make an offer at this time and then a week later Jake (Connor) left.

“So we’re on the way back to Leeds. Let’s be honest, there’s no future for you at Leeds with (Richie) Myler and that they’re looking to sign Zak (Hardaker).”

Despite Walker’s uncertain future, a top two Super League was interested in bringing the fullback to their club, but not to play as a number one.

“Everyone is capped up, a top two club was interested by they wanted to know ‘can he play wing, can he do this?’

“They wanted that utility value but they recognised how good he was.”