Rohan Smith confirms new Leeds Rhinos coaching team for 2023 Super League season with two new assistants

LEEDS Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith has confirmed his new look coaching team for the 2023 Betfred Super League campaign.

With Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Sean Long taking up other roles, Chev Walker and Scott Grix have been promoted to assistant coaches.

Walker, 40, has been part of the Rhinos backroom team since returning to his hometown club in 2017. He has worked with the club’s Academy, leading the club’s U18 side to their first Championship win since 2007. He has also had a matchday role with the first team squad.

In his Leeds playing career, Walker made 183 appearances and scored 86 tries before switching codes with Bath in 2006. He returned to the thirteen-man code with Hull KR in 2008 where he spent three seasons before moving to Odsal in 2011. At Bradford Bulls, he worked with Rohan Smith as assistant coach in 2016.

Scott Grix, 38, joined up with the Rhinos earlier this season on a part time basis, combining his time at Leeds with his role at Halifax Panthers, where he was the club’s strength and conditioning coach as well as assisting his younger brother Simon, who is head coach of the Championship club.

Grix enjoyed a 19-season playing career before retiring at the end of 2021 having made over 400 appearances for Doncaster, Leigh, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Widnes and Halifax. He was also capped 22 times for Ireland.

The pair replace last year’s Assistants Sean Long, who has become Head Coach of Featherstone Rovers, and Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who has taken on a new management role at the Rhinos.

Commenting on the news Head Coach Rohan Smith, “I am very much looking forward to continuing to work with Chev and Scott next season. I have known Chev for many years and he is talented coach who has developed and grown over the last few years. He has brought through an exciting crop of youngsters from our academy.

“Scott showed his commitment to his coaching development this season after coming to the Rhinos in his spare time to work with the Super League squad. He is a popular person within our group and someone I think will thrive in a full time environment with this squad. Both will work with our Performance Director Richard Hunwicks and the plans for our pre-season schedule is already well advanced,” added Smith.