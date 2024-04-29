Why Joe Burgess had extra reason to enjoy Hull KR’s impressive win over Wigan Warriors

JOE BURGESS was delighted to celebrate a new contract at his current club with a maiden victory over his first.

The winger scored over 100 tries and won a world title with hometown club Wigan but, after finishing his second spell in 2020, lost all five of his reunions with the Warriors while a Salford player.

He finally got a win over them on Friday, as Hull KR recorded a resounding 26-10 home victory.

It was the perfect way to end a week that saw Burgess sign a two-year contract extension.

“I really enjoyed that one. Any team that you used to play for, you want to get a win over them, and that’s the first time I’ve done it,” he told League Express.

“We had a good, hard start, a fast start. Then when we were dipping a bit, the fans got us up for it.

“They’re massive. I’ve been on the other side of it (as an away player). That Hull KR snowball, once it starts rolling, and with the fans on the back of them, it’s hard to get back from.

“They’re very on top of you. Don’t get me wrong, Wigan and Salford fans were good, but once these starting making noise it’s horrible to be on the other side of it. When it’s on your side, it’s great.”

The win was Hull KR’s most impressive of the season to date and came just six days after suffering a heavy loss at Catalans.

“It’s a big statement, but it was more of a bounce back from last week, which we needed,” said Burgess.

“It was a crappy performance last week and we needed to turn it around. To get it against a team at the top of the league and last year’s champions, it’s well deserved.

“You can easily go the other way and lose two, three, four on the bounce. We’ve turned that around very quickly.

“But we start again Tuesday. We’ve got a few big games coming up and then we see these again in a semi-final.”

Before playing Wigan again in a Challenge Cup semi-final in Doncaster on Saturday, May 18, Hull KR have two more big tests, at home to St Helens this Friday, then away at Warrington the following Thursday.

But the team is starting to be considered as one of the competition’s strongest and Burgess is on the same wavelength as his coaches and team-mates in wanting to hunt silverware.

That’s the goal now, having repaid the faith of Willie Peters by extending the initial one-year deal given to him following his off-season release by the Red Devils following a club investigation into his conduct.

“When it all happened with Salford, Willie Peters was the first to ring me,” explained Burgess.

“He told me how much he wanted me and how much he rated me. It was a no-brainer (to sign), and I’ve got off to a good start.

“I’m enjoying living up here as well, I’ve moved over this way. I’ve good people around me.

“I know how passionate people are to get a bit of silverware and I’m doing everything I can to get them that.”

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,428 (April 29, 2024)

