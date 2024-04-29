Leigh Leopards forward set to sign new two-year contract

LEIGH backrower Matt Davis is set to stay with the club for another two seasons.

League Express understands Davis is close to extending his time with the Leopards, who he joined from Warrington at the end of 2022.

The 27-year-old, who hails from Leicester, is off-contract at the end of this year but he is expected to re-sign until the end of 2026 after being offered a new two-dear deal.

He came through the London Broncos Academy, debuting for their first-team in 2015 and playing 68 games for the club before moving to Warrington in 2019.

He spent four years with the Wire, making 61 appearances, before his switch to the Leopards.

The forward was part of the Leigh team that lifted the Challenge Cup last year, beating Hull KR in golden-point extra-time at Wembley.

Last week Leigh sent Ed Chamberlain on loan to Hull FC, with winger Tom Briscoe joining the Black and Whites on an 18-month contract.

In return Hull FC winger Darnell McIntosh has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Leopards.

Coach Adrian Lam said he is always open to talking to players.

“Recruitment and retention’s a massive part of success within an organisation, and it happens here on a daily basis with players’ names coming up,” he said.

“We’ve got to siphon through that and make some smart decisions moving forward on who we want to get involved with and who can come to us to help us make that next step up.

“We’re always listening and opening our ears to the talent that’s available, and nothing will change on that front this week.”

Chamberlain and Davis are two of 19 Leigh players off-contract at the end of 2024, with the likes of Zak Hardaker, Josh Charnley, Tom Amone and John Asiata also on that list.

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,428 (April 29, 2024)

