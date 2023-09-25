Why Willie Peters sees Louis Senior as example for others to follow at Hull KR

HULL KR coach Willie Peters says strapping winger Louis Senior is more than capable of big things.

The former Huddersfield man, who stretches the tape to 6ft 3in, made a name for himself in last year’s World Cup by scoring six tries in three appearances for Ireland – after seven in eight for the Giants in 2022.

Even so, the 23-year-old, who came through the Huddersfield development system alongside twin Innes, who remains at the Giants, has had to work hard to establish himself at Craven Park.

But towards the end of the first year of a Rovers contract which runs until the end of next season, Senior has become a familiar face and helped Peters’ side seal a play-off place.

He now has eight tries in 15 outings after featuring in eight of the final nine league games, with an eliminator at home to Leigh on Friday looming.

“Louis has produced some great plays and is coming along well,” said Peters of the Newsome Panthers product, who notched 25 tries in 42 Huddersfield appearances in all after making his debut in 2018.

“He’s a big bloke with a bit of pace and a good carry and it’s great to see him growing with each week that he’s here, and that’s down to his hard work and attitude.

“He’s been put back into the Reserves a few times to fix things up and had a few setbacks in terms of selection, like missing out on the Challenge Cup final (he had played in the quarter-finals and semis, scoring a try in the 11-10 golden-point win over Wigan at Headingley).

“But he takes things on board and works every day on the areas he needs to and now he finds himself in the team.

“He has done the things he needs to do as well as keeping up with the things he does right, and other players can look at the way he has responded to not being in the side.”

On the transfer front, the Robins are currently being linked with Wakefield Trinity’s Australian prop forward Jai Whitbread, subject to overseas quota issues, as well as Dewsbury Rams hooker Reiss Butterworth.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.