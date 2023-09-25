Craig Lingard keen to stay at Castleford Tigers – if he is valued by head coach

CRAIG LINGARD says he has to feel he is making a significant contribution at Castleford Tigers if he is to carry on as an assistant coach there.

The well-respected 45-year-old arrived at the club in May with an agreement that he would see out the season this season in charge of Championship side Batley Bulldogs, a position he has held since late 2019.

Ex-Batley player and assistant coach Lingard, who also had two-and-a-half years in charge of Keighley Cougars, signed a Castleford contract through to the end of 2025, with Andy Last in charge at the time.

The survival-seeking Tigers parted company with Last in August following a run of five straight defeats, and turned to former London Broncos coach Danny Ward to successfully save them from the drop.

Lingard says he has enjoyed working alongside Ward, but at this stage, the former Castleford prop, who guided London to promotion to Super League at the expense of hot favourites Toronto Wolfpack in 2018, is only contracted until the end of the current campaign.

“We’re waiting for clarification over that will happen beyond this season, and that’s obviously a key thing,” explained Lingard, who played fullback and is Batley’s all-time top try-scorer with 142 between 1998 and 2008.

“I’ve loved my time here so far. Being able to work at a club full-time is great, and I’m under contract for two more seasons.

“I’ve spoken to the director of rugby (Danny Wilson), who has said the club want me to remain.

“But of course whoever is coach next season has to want me to work with him, and I need to know I am of value to him and making an impact.

“I don’t want to be somewhere where I’m not making a contribution, but hopefully that won’t be the case.”

