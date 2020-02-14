Widdop named in Warrington’s provisional squad against Wakefield

Warrington and Wakefield have named their squads for their fixture at the Mobile Rocket Stadium on Sunday.

After having their fixture against Catalans postponed due to Storm Ciara, Trinity are back in action and have made two changes. with Connor Bailey being replaced by Jordan Crowther. Additionally, two former Warrington players have been exchanged, with Ryan Atkins coming out of the squad for George King, who is set to face his brother on Sunday.

The Wolves will be without both co-captains, as Chris Hill endures his second game of his three-match suspension, and Hughes remains on the sidelines due to injury. Anthony Gelling will also not feature after being stood down for selection by Warrington.

However, there’s a massive inclusion, with marquee signing Gareth Widdop included in the 21-man squad, giving Steve Price some headache for his selected 17 on Sunday.

Wakefield: Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Miller, Wood, Ashurst, Kirmond, Westerman, Pitts, Kopczak, Batchelor, Tangata, Crowther, Arundel, Jowitt, King, Wood, Kershaw, Hampshire, Tanginoa, Navarrette

Warrington: Akauola, Ashton, Austin, Brand, Burrell, Charnley, D. Clark, J. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Johnson, King, Lineham, Mamo, Murdoch-Masila, Philbin, Ratchford, Robson, Walker, Widdop.