Widnes centre signs new deal

Widnes Vikings have signed centre Jake Spedding to a new two-year deal.

The 23-year-old joined the club ahead of the 2020 season and scored four tries before the season was abandoned.

He follows wing partner Deon Cross in signed a new contract with the club.

“It feels really good to have signed a new deal with the club,” he said.

“I settled in really well here and enjoyed the start of the season, and hopefully we can look forward to a full fixture list over the next two seasons.

“The aspirations of the club played a big part in my decision, because they are building towards eventually being a Super League outfit again. Also, Tim being here another year was a big factor. His record speaks for itself; I’ve already picked lots of stuff up from him and look forward to continuing to work under him.

“I think me and Deon [Cross] had a good partnership going on that right edge, but there’s a long time before we start playing again and a lot of hard work to do. Competition for places will be strong and I’ll have to earn that spot all over again.”