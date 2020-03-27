Widnes greats pay tribute to “tough as teak” Frank Myler

Several Widnes Vikings legends have taken to Twitter to mourn the tragic death of Frank Myler, who died aged 81.

The former Widnes, St Helens and Great Britain centre’s passing was announced this morning, after a battle with long-term illness.

His career accolades include: being the last man to captain Great Britain to Ashes victory, in 1970, helping Widnes to the 1964 Challenge Cup, and winning the 1970 Championship final and Harry Sunderland Trophy with St Helens.

Following his retirement, he later acted as player-coach of Rochdale Hornets and held coaching positions with local rivals Swinton and Oldham.

In the pinnacle of his coaching career, he returned to Widnes and guided them to their first Championship in 1978 and also coached Great Britain for the 1984 Lions Tour.

He returned to coach the club in 1991 as the Vikings lifted the Regal Trophy that year, their last piece of silverware, and will be fondly remembered by those associated with the club.

Welsh legend Jim Mills, a member of the 1975 Challenge Cup-winning side, wrote: “Heartbroken to lose a great friend, my love and thoughts to all the family today. Rest well, Frank.”

John Devereux, who played for the club between 1989-1996 added: “Just heard the very sad news. Rest in peace, Frank Myler, a Widnes and GB legend. Frank was a Widnes man to his core. Coached me in 1991 and we won the Regal Trophy the last trophy to be won by Widnes.”

Jonathan Davies, BBC pundit and member of the 1991 Regal Trophy-winning side, wrote: “RIP Frank Myler. What a legend, great rugby player, tough as teak, single figure handicap golfer and a genuinely nice guy. It was a pleasure to have spent time with you.”