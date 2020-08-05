Widnes snap up Castleford forward

Widnes Vikings have won the race to sign Castleford Tigers forward Matt Cook.

TotalRL understands the Vikings have beat off stiff competition from several high-end Championship clubs to sign the 33-year-old from 2021.

His experience will bring invaluable strength to Tim Sheens’ squad for next season, with Cook amassing almost 300 Super League appearances since his debut in 2004.

A former Bradford, Hull KR, London and Castleford forward, Cook was being chased by several clubs.

But the Warrington-based powerhouse has opted to join the Vikings for 2021 after being told he wouldn’t be getting a deal with the Tigers.

A well-respected figure within rugby league, Cook is set to be one of several additions made to the Widnes squad next year.