Widnes the latest to furlough staff

Widnes Vikings have confirmed that players and staff have been placed on furlough leave.

The Championship club is the latest club to confirm they have taken the measure, with Championship counterparts Halifax and Sheffield doing the same yesterday, while Featherstone and League 1 side Newcastle did the same last week.

A club statement read: “This has been a difficult decision, but ultimately one that has been made to protect the club’s financial status during these unprecedented times.”

Widnes are currently fifth in the Championship with three wins from five games.