Widnes Vikings forward signs new deal

Widnes Vikings’ retention has continued in the shape of back-rower Connor Dwyer.

The 26-year-old has signed a new one-year deal with the club, following the likes of Jack Owens, Kenny Baker and Deon Cross in signing new deals.

“I’m very happy to have signed for another year,” he said.

“It was pretty straight forward once I knew that the offer was there to stay. I’m just happy that I can look forward to next season now.

“The biggest factor was obviously being coached by Tim [Sheens], those types of opportunities don’t come around every day so that was a key reason. Also, just the size of the club and what direction it is going in, I just want to be a part of it.”