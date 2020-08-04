Widnes Vikings winger signs new contract

Widnes Vikings winger Deon Cross has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

As revealed first by League Express, the winger has agreed a new contract with the club after impressing before the season lockdown.

He scored in all six of his Widnes appearances following his move from Barrow and topped the club’s try-scoring charts.

“I’m made up to have signed my new deal,” the 24-year-old said.

“I can finally relax a little now that my future has been sorted here at Widnes, and I can’t wait to get going again next year.

“One of the big factors that persuaded me to re-sign for the club was the aspirations that Widnes have of being a top Championship side who want to get back to Super League.

“The second reason was having Tim Sheens as a coach. He’s coached a number of world class players in his career, and if he can pass on some of the things he has taught them to myself and the team that can only make me a better player. Finally, as a big club Widnes have got a great fan base and show great support week in week out, and I’ve enjoyed playing in front of them in the first six games I’ve played in.”