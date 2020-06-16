Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan pumps £500,000 into the club

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan has put £500,000 into the club to help steer the Warriors through the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to season ticket holders, Lenagan revealed the news when detailing how the club had put measures in place to survive.

Just ten of the club’s 172 staff have been kept off furlough and they have all taken pay cuts.

“All players and the majority of staff are on furlough leave and have agreed to significant pay cuts for 2020,” he said.

“This itself makes a significant contribution to the future of the club. For our players who have a short career, it’s a wonderful gesture showing they fully realise the severity of the situation.

“The 10 non-furloughed directors and staff have also taken salary cuts and have worked hard and long to get Wigan through this first period. With some difficulty I have provided a further £500,000 in April for cash-flow survival. Our main focus has been to secure the future of the Club and to protect the employment of our people.

“Only a handful of business-critical people – 10 out of 172 – have remained in position to ensure the club can operate. I would like to take this opportunity to thank those people who have gone above and beyond, working incredibly long days in an attempt to navigate these tricky times. I’d also pay tribute to our Marketing and Communication team who have done a wonderful job trying to keep our fans engaged, entertained and loyal”