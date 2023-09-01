Wigan go top as lights go out at Leigh – tonight’s results

Wigan Warriors have taken over top spot in the Betfred Super League after registering a 26-8 victory over Salford Red Devils, while Catalans Dragons went down 26-18 at Hull KR.

Wigan, whose highlight was a try to Jai Field over the length of the field just before half-time, now go top on points difference from the Dragons with 34 points from 24 games.

The Red Devils have fallen out of the top six after Hull KR’s thrilling victory over the Dragons, with the Robins now moving into fifth place in the table with 26 points from 24 games.

And there was drama at Leigh Sports Village, when the floodlights went out on 48 minutes with the Leopards leading Huddersfield Giants 16-12.

Wigan Warriors 26 Salford Red Devils 8

WARRIORS

1 Jai Field

23 Abbas Miski

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

2 Bevan French

7 Harry Smith

15 Kaide Ellis

22 Brad O’Neill

10 Liam Byrne

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

12 Liam Farrell (C)

13 Morgan Smithies

Subs (all used)

9 Sam Powell

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

27 Junior Nsemba

18th Man

26 Harvie Hill

Tries: Farrell (21), Miski (32), Wardle (36), Field (40), King (49)

Goals: Smith 3/5

RED DEVILS

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

28 Deon Cross

4 Tim Lafai

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

38 Brad Singleton

9 Andy Ackers

13 Oliver Partington

3 Kallum Watkins

12 Sam Stone

15 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

8 Jack Ormondroyd

10 King Vuniyayawa

14 Chris Atkin

25 Ben Hellewell

18th Man

19 Adam Sidlow

Tries: Sio (70)

Goals: Brierley 2/2, Sneyd 0/1

Half-time: 20-4

Referee: Chris Kendall

Hull KR 26 Catalans Dragons 18

HULL KR

34 Jack Walker

23 Louis Senior

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall (C)

5 Ryan Hall

20 Mikey Lewis

37 Brad Schneider

15 Rhys Kennedy

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

16 James Batchelor

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

Subs (all used)

14 Jez Litten

17 Matty Storton

22 Dean Hadley

26 Sam Luckley

18th Man

18 Jimmy Keinhorst

Tries: Kenny-Dowall (13), Linnett (37), Walker (42), Lewis (63)

Goals: Schneider 5/5

DRAGONS

29 Sam Tomkins

2 Tom Davies

3 Adam Keighran

19 Arthur Romano

5 Fouad Yaha

6 Tyrone May

7 Mitchell Pearce

10 Julian Bousquet

9 Michael McIlorum

16 Romain Navarrete

8 Mike McMeeken

11 Matt Whitley

13 Benjamin Garcia (C)

Subs (all used)

1 Arthur Mourgue

15 Mickael Goudemand

23 Jordan Dezaria

26 Manu Ma’u

18th Man

18 Tiaki Chan

Tries: Navarrete (6), Bousquet (27), Yaha (51)

Goals: Keighran 3/4

Half-time: 12-14

Referee: Ben Thaler

