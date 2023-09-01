Wigan go top as lights go out at Leigh – tonight’s results

Wigan Warriors have taken over top spot in the Betfred Super League after registering a 26-8 victory over Salford Red Devils, while Catalans Dragons went down 26-18 at Hull KR.
Wigan, whose highlight was a try to Jai Field over the length of the field just before half-time, now go top on points difference from the Dragons with 34 points from 24 games.
The Red Devils have fallen out of the top six after Hull KR’s thrilling victory over the Dragons, with the Robins now moving into fifth place in the table with 26 points from 24 games.
And there was drama at Leigh Sports Village, when the floodlights went out on 48 minutes with the Leopards leading Huddersfield Giants 16-12.
Wigan Warriors 26 Salford Red Devils 8
WARRIORS
1 Jai Field
23 Abbas Miski
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
2 Bevan French
7 Harry Smith
15 Kaide Ellis
22 Brad O’Neill
10 Liam Byrne
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
12 Liam Farrell (C)
13 Morgan Smithies
Subs (all used)
9 Sam Powell
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
27 Junior Nsemba
18th Man
26 Harvie Hill
Tries: Farrell (21), Miski (32), Wardle (36), Field (40), King (49)
Goals: Smith 3/5
RED DEVILS
1 Ryan Brierley
2 Ken Sio
28 Deon Cross
4 Tim Lafai
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
38 Brad Singleton
9 Andy Ackers
13 Oliver Partington
3 Kallum Watkins
12 Sam Stone
15 Danny Addy
Subs (all used)
8 Jack Ormondroyd
10 King Vuniyayawa
14 Chris Atkin
25 Ben Hellewell
18th Man
19 Adam Sidlow
Tries: Sio (70)
Goals: Brierley 2/2, Sneyd 0/1
Half-time: 20-4
Referee: Chris Kendall
Hull KR 26 Catalans Dragons 18
HULL KR
34 Jack Walker
23 Louis Senior
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall (C)
5 Ryan Hall
20 Mikey Lewis
37 Brad Schneider
15 Rhys Kennedy
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
16 James Batchelor
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
Subs (all used)
14 Jez Litten
17 Matty Storton
22 Dean Hadley
26 Sam Luckley
18th Man
18 Jimmy Keinhorst
Tries: Kenny-Dowall (13), Linnett (37), Walker (42), Lewis (63)
Goals: Schneider 5/5
DRAGONS
29 Sam Tomkins
2 Tom Davies
3 Adam Keighran
19 Arthur Romano
5 Fouad Yaha
6 Tyrone May
7 Mitchell Pearce
10 Julian Bousquet
9 Michael McIlorum
16 Romain Navarrete
8 Mike McMeeken
11 Matt Whitley
13 Benjamin Garcia (C)
Subs (all used)
1 Arthur Mourgue
15 Mickael Goudemand
23 Jordan Dezaria
26 Manu Ma’u
18th Man
18 Tiaki Chan
Tries: Navarrete (6), Bousquet (27), Yaha (51)
Goals: Keighran 3/4
Half-time: 12-14
Referee: Ben Thaler
Match reports and photography from every game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.
