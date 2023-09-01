TOM BURGESS will not be joining brother Sam Burgess at Warrington Wolves.

Tom has been linked with a move to the Halliwell Jones Stadium following the appointment of brother Sam as head coach of the Wolves, but Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks has explained that she contacted Warrington about the rumours and they denied them.

The Wolves are still said to be in the market for a front-rower following the expected departure of Thomas Mikaele at the end of the season.

